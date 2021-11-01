Trail Blazers unveil new uniforms that honor team’s most historic eras

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled new uniforms to celebrate the National Basketball League’s 75th anniversary season.

These brand new Nike “City Edition” uniforms honor three of the team’s most iconic achievements: the 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 trips to the Western Conference Championships — along with celebrating the ever-loyal Rip City fanbase. According to a Blazers’ press release, the uniforms spotlight some of the franchise’s biggest achievements by “juxtaposing old and new to create a unique look and feel for this milestone season.”

This unveiling is part of the league’s “Moment Mixtape” campaign. Throughout November, the Blazers will celebrate their most historic squads with “Moments Mixtape Nights.”



2021 – 2022 City Edition uniform on September 29, 2021. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

2021 – 2022 City Edition uniform on September 29, 2021. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

2021 – 2022 City Edition uniform on September 29, 2021. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

2021 – 2022 City Edition uniform on September 29, 2021. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

The uniforms feature various elements that pay tribute to the various eras in the Trail Blazers’ history — such as a plaid pattern on the side panels to honor Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay, a white circle on shorts that represents the center court design of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and more. For a full breakdown, check out their website.

These uniforms will make their hardwood debut on November 15 in the Blazers’ game against the Toronto Raptors.