The sculpture will be held in Portland for the next three years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just a few weeks, Portlanders will become “troll hunters” in search of one of Danish artist Thomas Dambo’s massive troll sculptures.

Between Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 17, five sculptures in the Puget Sound region and one sculpture in Portland will be revealed as a part of The Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King exhibition.

Presented by the Scan Design Foundation in partnership with other regional organizations, the public art installation will feature pieces that Dambo hand-built solely with recycled materials to promote the protection of natural spaces.

“The project celebrates the human experience of art by amplifying the network of cultural heritage between Coast Salish tribal communities and Danish and Scandinavian traditions,” the Scan Design Foundation added. “It reinforces the shared values of environmental stewardship for watershed protection, restoration, and preservation of riparian habitats.”

According to the foundation, project organizers are also working alongside the Muckleshoot and Snoqualmie tribes since the art will be held on traditional Coast Salish territories.

Thomas Dambo’s Isak Heartstone troll in Breckenridge, Colo. (Courtesy Scan Design Foundation)

Thomas Dambo’s Mama Mimi troll in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (Courtesy Scan Design Foundation)

Thomas Dambo’s “It Sounded Like a Mountain Fell” troll display in Wulong, China (Courtesy Scan Design Foundation)

Thomas Dambo’s Hector El Protector troll in Culebra, Puerto Rico (Courtesy Scan Design Foundation)

About 100 sites across the world have already unveiled the environmentally-sustainable troll sculptures, such as Copenhagen, Australia and Puerto Rico. Foundation President Fidelma McGinn said she’s excited Pacific Northwest residents will finally see Dambo’s work and its effort to turn “trash into treasure” up close.

“I want people to know that trash has value. My trolls do that, and also help me tell stories, like the legends I grew up with,” Dambo said of the exhibition. “In nature, there is no landfill. Nature is circular, everything has a meaning and everything is recycled.”

Outside of Portland, the exhibition will be located in West Seattle, Issaquah, Ballard, Bainbridge Island and Vashon Islands. Over 200 volunteers will assist with the art installation, according to the Scan Design Foundation.

Once unveiled, the sculptures will be held at each site for the next three years.

A map and app will be released along with the sculptures to help locals find the troll in their city.