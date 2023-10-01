The magazine said Klamath County is the place to be for the annular solar eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every month, experts at Travel + Leisure magazine name the top places to travel to in the U.S. and across the globe. For this October, Oregon’s Klamath County held the second spot on the list.

According to Travel + Leisure, the total eclipse slated for April of next year has already prompted many people to book vacations for the best viewing opportunities.

But this year, the magazine believes Klamath County is the place to be for a more rare phenomena.

“A once-in-a-generation annular eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023, and umbraphiles (or eclipse chasers) will be heading to the Klamath Falls area for nearly four minutes of eclipse viewing,” Travel + Leisure said.

Eclipse-chasers can commemorate the event at EclipseFest23, as well. The festival runs from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, and allows guests to camp outside, support local eateries and listen to live music all while awaiting the ‘Ring of Fire.’ This year, rock band Smash Mouth will perform.

The magazine said Klamath County visitors can extend their trip by visiting Crater Lake National Park and the Oregon Caves National Monument.

Travel + Leisure also mentioned Boston, London and Albuquerque, N.M. among the best places to visit in October.