Places like Charleston, S.C., Santa Fe, N.M., and New Orleans topped the list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Central Oregon city is one of the best in the whole U.S. — or at least, that’s what the results from a recent Travel + Leisure study say.

The New-York-City-based travel magazine asks readers to vote for its World’s Best Awards every year. From late October 2022 to late February 2023, almost 165,000 readers responded with their favorite resorts, islands, airlines and more.

International hotspots were one focus of this year’s awards, but according to the magazine, domestic travel remained popular as well.

Travel + Leisure readers chose their top 15 U.S. cities based on their sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

Places like Charleston, S.C., Santa Fe, N.M., and New Orleans topped the list. But Bend, Ore., also earned a spot at No. 12.

One reader told Travel + Leisure that Bend “has a very great small town atmosphere without necessarily being ‘small town.’”

“Just a 30-minute drive east of Mt. Bachelor, the city is the perfect base from which to spend the day on the slopes and the evening at a brewery or at the Podski, an array of food trucks in the Old Town district that serve everything from Mexican to Thai to charcuterie,” the magazine added.

Travel Oregon additionally says Bend visitors can try wine-tasting, stargazing or river-surfing.

The city is also known for the live shows it hosts in the Hayden Homes Ampitheater.

This summer’s concert series features artists including Neil Young, Boygenius, Cake and Young the Giant.