Travel Magazine says Hood River is among 20 best beer towns in U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland, Eugene and Bend are filled with craft breweries for beer lovers. But Travel Magazine says another Oregon city, Hood River, shouldn’t be overlooked.

In an article published Tuesday, Travel Magazine said Hood River is among the 20 best beer towns in the United States. The city, which is situated along the Columbia River east of Portland, was recognized for breweries that are “well oiled machines pumping out quality beer,” according to the article.

Hood River was the 19th city on the list and the magazine said its highlights include Full Sail Brewing Co., pFriem Family Brewers, and Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery.

The article also mentioned how Hood River has a hard kombucha brewery and hosts the Hood River Hops Fest every October.

Sunnyside, Washington also made the list. The magazine said the city is home to Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant and Varietal Beer Co.