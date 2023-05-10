PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report from Travel Oregon shows an upward trend in state tourism levels, with an almost $3 billion rise in money spent directly on travel from 2021 to 2022.

Also known as the Oregon Tourism Commission, Travel Oregon released this data just in time for National Travel & Tourism Week — which runs through May 13.

The report shows that $13.9 billion was spent directly on Oregon travel in 2022. This is a 26.5% boost from the year before.

Travel Oregon correlates the increase in visitor spending to the increase in demand for overnight lodging, along with ‘inflation and a tight labor market.’ According to the tourism commission, visitor spending additionally led to higher employee earnings and tax revenue that supported local communities.

The agency said more than 16,000 jobs were added to Oregon’s travel industry in 2022, marking a 16.3% growth from 2021. The commission reports that employees and proprietors received 23.8% more in earnings last year.

Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said tourism is an integral part of the state economy, as well as the other industries that are benefitted by travel.

“Together, Travel Oregon and the state’s seven regions are dedicated to driving positive economic impacts for the people and communities that call Oregon home while nurturing destinations throughout the state, stewarding the natural environment, and celebrating the diversity of Oregon’s communities and cultures,” Davidson said in a statement.

The economic impact report additionally shows the impact of in-state tourism versus out-of-state tourism. According to the data, out-of-state residents were responsible for about 60% of visitor spending last year, while Oregonians made up about 36% of visitor spending.

International tourists accounted for 5% of Oregon’s travel spending in 2022. Travel Oregon said this percentage is only half of what the state has experienced historically, but that number is expected to recover once more pandemic regulations are lifted.