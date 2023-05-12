Travelers waiting in line for Alaska Airlines at Portland International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of National Travel & Tourism Week, Travel Portland used its annual Tourism & Hospitality Industry Awards as an opportunity to recognize business owners, organizations, and companies that have made a mark on the local tourism industry.

Travel Portland invited special guests including Mayor Ted Wheeler, Gov. Tina Kotek and NPR’s “All Things Considered” host Ari Shapiro to the event hosted in the Oregon Convention Center on Thursday.

The 43rd annual ceremony featured seven categories, with awards going to 10 influential Portland-area figures.

President’s Awards

This category highlights groups or individuals who make valuable contributions to the Rose City’s travel industry.

Downtown Portland Clean & Safe was one honoree, for the essential services that it provides in the 213-block area. These services include trash pickup, graffiti removal and monitoring safety downtown.

Deadstock Coffee and Concourse Coffee owner Ian Williams was also awarded for his role in creating an inclusive, welcoming community in the city.

Additionally, the Portland Winter Light Festival received a President’s Award for presenting its illuminated art installations to the Rose City every year — despite having limited funding.

KOIN 6 Remarkable Woman finalist Sarah Shaoul was the final winner in this category. As the creator of Small Shops Big Hearts, Shaoul is a champion of independent businesses in the area.

Rose City Award

This award goes to anyone — or show, in this case — who promotes visiting the city of Portland.

Netflix series “Street Food: USA” took home the trophy this year for its episode that featured local restaurants such as Matt’s BBQ Tacos, Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, Ruthie’s and Mama Dut.

Twin Spires Award

Travel Portland presents this award to groups who push for business conventions in the area.

The Public Library Association won this year’s Twin Spires Award, for bringing its PLA conference to the Oregon Convention Center last March. This event was Portland’s biggest in-person meeting since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Spirit of Hospitality Award

This category celebrates people or organizations that excel in customer service. Portland nonprofit Stone Soup was awarded for the hospitality it shows to the community members who participate in its food service training programs.

International Impact Award

British Airways received the International Impact Award for offering five direct flights from London Heathrow Airport to Portland International Airport a week, thus encouraging more international travel to the Rose City.

Destination Stewardship Award

The Destination Stewardship Award highlights individuals who are leaders in destination management, development or stewardship.

Jessie Burke of The Society Hotel and the Old Town Community Association was recognized in this category for bringing the Old Town neighborhood together.

Portland Award

The biggest award of the night was the Portland Award, which honors “the greatest overall contribution to the promotion of Portland’s visitor industry.”

Sports Oregon won the big award for encouraging tourism through its nonprofit, which brought the major World Athletic Championships to the University of Oregon.

“We congratulate our 10 award recipients today, and we know that their incredible work in 2022 could not have been possible without tremendous support from throughout our industry,” Travel Portland President and CEO Jeff Miller said. “We look forward to continued collaboration as we raise Portland’s travel profile.”