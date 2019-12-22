Travelers ‘impressed’ with smooth flights at PDX

Moderate delays come from elsewhere on the west coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, millions of people will pass through airports across the county to make it home in time for the holidays.

While roads are wet, the drive from downtown Portland out to the Portland International Airport is not a treacherous one. Once inside, there are a few lines at the ticket counters and at security, but everything else was running smoothly at PDX.

“I got here two hours early just because I thought during the holidays it’s going to be a little crowded, but it’s not bad,” said one traveler.

Another traveler, Joe Disalvo, was on his way to New York to spend Christmas with his family. He was one of 34,000 people who flew out of PDX on Saturday. Airport officials said the high volume of travelers didn’t stall things. Disalvo even mentioned how quickly the security line moved.

“Anytime I fly in or out of here it’s always really smooth,” said Disalvo. “I have a feeling on the way back, being in JFK is going to be a nightmare.”

KOIN 6 News spoke to some young travelers who were visiting Portland for the first time for Christmas. They said their flight in from Ohio was pretty much problem-free.

“Especially for the holidays, there wasn’t a lot of waiting,” said one teenage boy. “I was quite impressed, frankly. It was probably one of the smoothest flights I’ve ever experienced.”

Saturday and Sunday are the peak days for winter holiday travel. Airport officials are urging customers to arrive early, and said to add an hour to any travel plans. US Transportation officials said this holiday season is expected to bring a record number of travelers to the nation’s airports.

For first time travelers at PDX, the airport has a phone number customers can text with questions.

Need help navigating PDX during the busy holiday travel season? Leave it to the pros. Text our award-winning customer service team at 503-460-4324 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. (7 days/week) #pdxholidayhacks pic.twitter.com/iHmbdepVO6 — flypdx (@flypdx) December 21, 2019

