Traveling this July 4th? What officials want you to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people are expected to travel for the Fourth of July weekend but officials want those who plan on hitting the road to remain aware of the pandemic and the extra steps they need to take.

The Oregon Health Authority released a statement on Thursday asking people to limit unnecessary travel amid record numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Still, towns along the Oregon Coast expect to see an influx in visitors and small businesses are looking forward to welcoming more customers.

“We love our tourists and love having them come in but definitely if some come in who aren’t healthy that’s obviously dangerous,” said Ben Peterson, whose family owns a gift shop in Lincoln City. “We’re just doing everything we can — masks, cleaning, all that — so, nervous but excited.”

More people are vacationing by car this year than ever before but the pandemic has even changed the way driver must think about road travel, according to AAA.

“Gone are the days when you can just pile everybody in the car and take off and say, ‘We’re going to have an adventure and we’re going to plan things along the way.’ You really can’t vacation like that anymore, you need to plan ahead,” said Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects more people to be on the roads for the holiday weekend and wants people to remember to practice more than just safe driving.

“It’s critical when people are out on the road to observe safety protocols; that means a mask, that means keeping social distancing, none of those things have changed,” said Don Hamilton with ODOT. “Don’t leave home without your face mask, hand sanitizer.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also tweeted words of caution ahead of the holiday weekend, asking people to “help to save lives again by keeping gatherings small and wearing a face covering.”