PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Scappoose Fire District identified the mother and two children that died in a house fire along with two of their family pets early Sunday morning.

Officials say the residential fire at 26000 NW St. Helens Road led to the deaths of a 38-year-old mother named Shuri Hahmeyer and her children Nevayeh Callaway, 9, and Zerych Callaway, 6. The fire also killed their dog, Dude, and cat, Misschiff.

The Scappoose Fire District says fire crews responded to the fire at approximately 3:30 a.m., where they found 75% of the home consumed by flames. Officials say they believe the family members had been in the back room.

Rushing to save the people inside, firefighters broke a window and successfully pulled two people and a pet from the burning home, and a third person was recovered later on. All three succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

The family is survived by Hahmeyer’s eldest daughter, 14, who was not home at the time of the fire. A GoFundMe is available for those interested in donating to help support her “with basic needs, clothing, housing, food, memorial expenses, and education.”

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation and have yet to identify the cause of the fire, though officials say the fire began in the front living area and seems to be “accidental in nature.”

On Wednesday, Scappoose Fire issued a statement to those impacted by the loss of Hahmeyer and her children.