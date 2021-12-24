TriMet to offer free rides to warming shelters in metro area

Oregon

by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With severe winter weather forecasted this coming weekend, TriMet is offering free rides to anyone in the Portland metro area headed to a warming shelter starting at 3 p.m. Christmas Day. 

Trimet bus routes 52, 57, 76, and 78 will take people to the following shelters in Multnomah and Washington County.

Multnomah County shelters: 

  • The Sunrise Center on East Burnside
  • The Salvation Army in North Portland
  • The Portland Building in Southwest Portland
  • The Mount Scott Community Center
  • The East Portland Community Center

Washington County shelters:

  • The Salvation Army in Hillsboro
  • The Beaverton Community Shelter will be open 24 hours. 

To check TriMet delays and cancelations visit trimet.org/alerts or sign up for email or text alerts at trimet.org/emailupdates.

More information can be found here.

