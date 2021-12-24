TriMet to offer free rides to warming shelters in metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With severe winter weather forecasted this coming weekend, TriMet is offering free rides to anyone in the Portland metro area headed to a warming shelter starting at 3 p.m. Christmas Day.
Trimet bus routes 52, 57, 76, and 78 will take people to the following shelters in Multnomah and Washington County.
Multnomah County shelters:
- The Sunrise Center on East Burnside
- The Salvation Army in North Portland
- The Portland Building in Southwest Portland
- The Mount Scott Community Center
- The East Portland Community Center
Washington County shelters:
- The Salvation Army in Hillsboro
- The Beaverton Community Shelter will be open 24 hours.
To check TriMet delays and cancelations visit trimet.org/alerts or sign up for email or text alerts at trimet.org/emailupdates.
