TriMet to offer free rides to warming shelters in metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With severe winter weather forecasted this coming weekend, TriMet is offering free rides to anyone in the Portland metro area headed to a warming shelter starting at 3 p.m. Christmas Day.

Trimet bus routes 52, 57, 76, and 78 will take people to the following shelters in Multnomah and Washington County.

Multnomah County shelters:

The Sunrise Center on East Burnside

The Salvation Army in North Portland

The Portland Building in Southwest Portland

The Mount Scott Community Center

The East Portland Community Center

Washington County shelters:

The Salvation Army in Hillsboro

The Beaverton Community Shelter will be open 24 hours.

To check TriMet delays and cancelations visit trimet.org/alerts or sign up for email or text alerts at trimet.org/emailupdates.

More information can be found here.