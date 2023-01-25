PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of violently biting off an elderly man’s ear at a Gresham MAX station was permanently banned from TriMet on Wednesday, marking the second-ever lifetime ban issued.

Koryn Kraemer, 25, is charged with second-degree assault for the Jan. 3 attack that left the 78-year-old victim’s skull exposed. Kraemer is being held without bail as he awaits prosecution.

“While we rely on our district attorneys to prosecute crimes, we are taking steps within our authority to increase safety, which includes banning people from our system who attack others and potentially pose future threats to our riders and employees,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue, Jr.

The only other person permanently banned from TriMet is Jared Walter, who is a convicted sex offender.

TriMet recently issued two five-year bans related to assault charges, one against Brianna Workman, who is accused of pushing a child onto MAX tracks, and Dustin Rasmussen, who admitted to striking a transit security officer.

As part of an effort to increase security for both riders and employees, the TriMet Board approved an ordinance that expanded what the company considers a “serious physical offense.” This amendment gives general managers more leeway when deciding if a long-term ban is necessary.

That ordinance went into effect on Jan. 13.