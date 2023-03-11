PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multi-agency study into the impacts and potential risks of second-hand fentanyl smoke hopes to give researchers a better understanding about its effect on public transit riders.

Professor Marissa Baker told KOIN 6 News the study is uncharted territory, marking the first study to analyze the impact of fentanyl smoke on public transit systems.

As the opioid crisis grows, TriMet said they hope the findings can not only help them keep drivers and riders safe but also set an example for best practices industry-wide.

“As fentanyl emerged as a concern to the drivers, a concern to the public, we were kind of able to work with them to come up with a plan for how we might assess it,” said Baker, an assistant professor at the University of Washington Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences.

Baker, who is leading the research for UW, is partnering with TriMet and other transit agencies. The team will assess air samples collected by filtration devices placed on buses and trains to better understand how fentanyl moves through the air and how it affects safety.

Marissa Baker, an assistant professor at the University of Washington Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, March 11, 2023 (KOIN)

With this new line of research, Baker said the study may generate more questions than answers. But with fentanyl use on the rise it’s important for researchers to begin to understand the potential hazards, she said.

“This is an emerging occupational exposure and emerging community exposure. And it’s important that we are starting to investigate what we are seeing and what potential risks it could pose to the riding public, and more importantly, to the drivers and operators.”

Baker said they are piloting the program in Seattle due to their close proximity. But they plan to expand to Portland with TriMet within a month or so.

The filtration devices do not record sound nor survery riders, she said. Most people won’t even notice they’re there.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.