TriMet will reduce services to 21 bus lines in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet announced they will be reducing bus services beginning January 9, 2022 due to a staffing shortage.

The agency is experiencing their largest operator shortfall in history, despite their efforts to hire new drivers. Earlier this week, TriMet announced they would be offering a $2,500 signing bonus on top of the starting hourly pay of $21.36, which was had been increased by $4 in October.

Bus services will be reduced by 9% affecting 21 of the 84 bus lines during weekdays. According to TriMet, this change will return them to the level of servicing offered in April of 2020, in response to the pandemic.

“By taking this step we increase the schedule reliability so riders experience less canceled or late buses,” said TriMet. They continued saying they tried to maintain servicing in low income and BIPOC communities, along with services that connect to education, jobs, health care and service centers.

Riders can expect buses to arrive about every 15 minutes during rush hours.

Despite the operator shortage, TriMet will be adding services during the weekdays on Line 32-OatField by stopping between Oregon City and Milwaukie.

For a complete list of which bus lines will be affected and more information click here.