PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lucky commuters may have already spotted TriMet’s new LGBTQI+-themed mural traveling around Portland in honor of Pride Month.

After putting out the call for mural submissions from local artists centered around the theme “all are welcome,” TriMet chose a piece by local artist Dylan Mead to display throughout Portland on a rotating series of bus routes.

Mead’s piece, titled “Pride and Joy,” debuted on June 8, and will be on display for at least a year. The lively illustration is hard to miss.

In an explosion of neon and pastel colors, the mural whisks together a diverse and complex portrait of human life and wraps it around a number 4 bus headed Downtown.

“Pride and Joy” by local artist Dylan Mead will be visible on changing bus routes throughout the Portland area for the next year. (Phots by TriMet)







The 20-year-old art student told KOIN 6 News that at the very least, he hopes the artwork brings a little bit of daily joy to the Portland community.

“This year specifically it felt poignant to create something that didn’t just exude pride, but also showed queer joy,” Mead said. “It feels as though we’re going backward, and every day queer people are being targeted: Drag bans, targeting trans folks, attacks on gender-affirming care, attacks on trans youth, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills and general hatred being spewed across the country. The most radical thing we can do is express pride, joy and love amidst all the hate. And also work against horribly bigoted political powers in upcoming elections and every day ahead.”

The piece also features Portland’s beloved and recently departed drag queen Darcelle XV. Mead said that he included Darcelle in the artwork shortly before her passing.

“Darcelle was the first person I knew I should include, being such an important figure in Portland and to queer history in general,” Mead said.

History buffs may also spot self-proclaimed drag performers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, prominent figures in the Stonewall Uprisings of 1969.

Mead is a Portland-area local who lives in Portland and grew up in the Hillsboro area. He currently studies at Pacific Northwest College of Art, where he’s majoring in Illustration. The artist was recently awarded $4,000 for his TriMet contribution and said that he is available for more freelance work.