Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice names Cannon Beach 6th best in nation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tripadvisor‘s Travelers’ Choice list has named Cannon Beach the 6th best beach in the United States on a list of Top 25 Beaches.

The top beach is Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida. Saint Pete Beach in St. Pete Beach, Floria is second on the list.

Three Oregon hotels also made the Travelers’ Choice list for Top 25 Hotels in the U.S. The Oxford Hotel in Bend is #11, the Inn at the 5th in Eugene is #14 and Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach is #19.

The Stephanie Inn is also #16 on the Travelers’ Choice list of Top 25 Romantic Hotels. FivePine Lodge & Spa in Sisters is #20 on that list.

