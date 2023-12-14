Allan Medina of Puyallup, WA, was arrested on charges related to the seizure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Linn County traffic stop led to a major drug and firearm seizure by an Oregon State Police trooper on Tuesday, authorities announced.

State police say a trooper stopped a vehicle belonging to Allan Alexis Medina of Puyallup, Washington, for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 just south of Highway 34.

The trooper then obtained authorization to search the vehicle, authorities say, which then resulted in OSP seizing 42 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin, a loaded pistol and a small amount of cocaine.

Medina was then arrested on charges related to the seizure, according to OSP; however, state police did not immediately say what charges.

The investigation is ongoing.