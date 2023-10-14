PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Troutdale family of four was killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Deschutes County on Thursday night, Oregon State Police said.

Investigators say a Montana resident was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Highway 97 when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound commercial truck and trailer, which was being driven by a California resident.

The truck driver then hit a Toyota RAV4, driven by Gary Rutledge, 57, of Troutdale, head-on, according to authorities. The RAV4 then caught fire and became fully engulfed, authorities say.

Rutledge and his passengers, 53-year-old Michelle Rutledge, 15-year-old Kate Rutledge, and 17-year-old Ryan Rutledge, were all declared dead at the scene.

Officials report that the Silverado driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and the commercial truck driver was not injured.

“All fatal crashes are tragic,” Oregon State Police said in a statement. “When an entire family is lost, the tragic becomes horrific.”

Any witnesses to this crash are encouraged to immediately contact the Oregon State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.