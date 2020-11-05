Troutdale man accused of conspiring with ISIS

In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Iraqi Army soldiers hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File/Cropped)

The suspect, who faces multiple federal charges, appeared in federal court Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Troutdale man has been indicted for allegedly providing material support to ISIS, including articles that instructed readers on stabbing techniques and how to detonate explosives.

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, is accused of conspiring with ISIS members to help the terrorist organization in a variety of ways, including producing and distributing propaganda and recruiting materials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities claim Mothafar produced, edited and distributed articles including “Effective Stabbing Techniques,” “How Does a Detonator Work,” and an article that encouraged people to carry out attacks in their home countries if they couldn’t travel overseas to fight, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The alleged crimes began in February 2015 and continued until Mothafar’s arrest, authorities said.

A federal grand jury indicted Mothafar Thursday in Portland on two counts of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, and one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization.