PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man police say crashed a semi-truck into a loaded van on I-5, killing seven people, was indicted Tuesday morning in Marion County Court.

A grand jury indicted 52-year-old Lincoln Clayton Smith on seven counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Oregon State Police say Smith was driving a semi-truck under the influence on May 18 when he went off the shoulder of the highway, hitting a Ford Econoline van with 11 passengers inside and pushing the van into another parked vehicle.

According to police, six passengers in the van were declared dead at the scene, and one passenger died later in a local hospital. They say four other injured occupants were transported for medical care.

Attorneys say Smith, from North Highlands, Calif., admitted in court to using speed the day before the crash. Investigators say they found multiple containers of inhalants inside the truck and a container of meth on Smith at the scene.

Witnesses also said they saw Smith weaving in and out of the shoulder before the crash.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.