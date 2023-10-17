PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This summer marked the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Rita Jolly, a 17-year-old who was last seen going for a walk on the night of June 29th, 1973.

Over the years, there have been many theories about her disappearance, including some tied to infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, who was in the area at the time Jolly vanished.

The hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast share Rita’s story on this week’s True Crime Tuesday.

