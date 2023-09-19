PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 45 years later, police are still trying to uncover the identity of a pregnant Jane Doe who was found in the woods near Elgin, Oregon.

In August 1978, the woman’s skeleton was discovered by hunters in a partially exposed grave.

According to investigators at the time, it is believed the woman was between 17-and 25-years-old with sandy brown hair.

The skeleton was cremated in the 90s and most of the evidence was destroyed after the case first closed in 1990.

The hosts of the Murder In The Rain Podcast joined AM Extra to talk about the Finley Creek Jane Doe.

