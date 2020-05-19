Trump tweets about TriMet receiving federal funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald Trump put Portland in the spotlight on Tuesday after tweeting about federal funds TriMet is receiving.
According to his tweet, the transportation agency will receive $184 million “in federal funds to support continued operations of their transit system.”
Last week, TriMet announced a series of new regulations to ensure safety on board, including requiring the of face coverings for employees and passengers.
They have not commented on the federal funding.
