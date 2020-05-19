Trump tweets about TriMet receiving federal funds

The president put Portland in the spotlight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald Trump put Portland in the spotlight on Tuesday after tweeting about federal funds TriMet is receiving.

According to his tweet, the transportation agency will receive $184 million “in federal funds to support continued operations of their transit system.”

I am proud to announce the Portland Area’s @trimet will receive over $184M in federal funds to support continued operations of their transit system. This will keep workers on the job and help the economic recovery by ensuring reliable transportation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Last week, TriMet announced a series of new regulations to ensure safety on board, including requiring the of face coverings for employees and passengers.

They have not commented on the federal funding.