Tsunami advisory issued for entire West Coast after volcano hits Tonga

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tsunami advisory has been issued Saturday morning for the entire U.S. West Coast and parts of British Columbia after an underwater volcano erupted around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Tonga in the South Pacific.

Waves measuring one to three feet are expected along the Washington and Oregon Coast, arriving around 8:30 a.m. Officials urged beachgoers to make other plans and told coastal residents to avoid the shore, harbors and marinas.

The National Weather Service in Portland said it expects waves to hit Newport by 8:30 a.m., Long Beach, WA, by 8:35 a.m. and Seaside by 8:45 a.m.

The volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, erupted Friday evening beneath the ocean’s surface and sent ash, steam and gas more than 10 miles into the sky, officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Satellite imagery showed the 161-mile radius of the eruption from space. An infrared camera captured the extent of the ash plume following the eruption Friday in the South Pacific.

