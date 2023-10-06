PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly a year of work, Tualatin High School has unveiled the student-designed mascot for its new sports logo.

Tualatin High School digital arts teacher Brenna White told KOIN 6 News that the school has never had an official logo depicting its wolf mascot. In an effort to change that, Principal Michael Dellerba and Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Ted Rose asked White if her students were able to come up with a design in 2022.

“We had the Ts, just not an actual wolf,” White said. “[School administrators] really wanted to create a wolf logo that was unified and represented not just athletics, but our entire school. So, our class took on the job.”

A wolf and Tualatin High T combo. (Graphics by Tualatin High School)



A look at the new branding for Tualatin High School.

White said that the project was led by her “incredibly talented” former student Remus Repcak, who is now a graphic design student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. On Oct. 6, the school announced it plans to officially use Repcak’s wolf design for the new logo, which it hopes to finalize by the end of 2023.