PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a burning boat at a dock in Newberg Sunday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue shared in a Twitter post that they had fought the blaze at Rogers Landing dock.

They say the fire was quickly extinguished, but crews are remaining there to clean up oil and fuel that spilled during the incident.

People are being asked to avoid the area during the cleaning process.