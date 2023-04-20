PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sherwood Police Department had a unique way of encouraging those who participate in 4/20 activities to celebrate responsibly.

Referencing weed cookies, Snoop Dogg and a classic holiday story, the SPD Facebook post on Wednesday night drew a lot more attention than their typical social media posts.

“‘Twas the night before 4/20, the kush was all ground and rolled with such care. Weed cookies stacked up in hopes that Snoop Dogg would soon be there,” the post said in part.

The post went on to encourage people not to drive impaired and make a “joint” decision on who the sober driver will be and to prepare by buying munchies ahead of time.

Police said they would be searching for impaired drivers on Thursday.