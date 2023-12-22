PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire at a building supply store called Hood River firefighters into action early Friday morning.

According to Hood River Fire, a fire broke out at Gorge Building Supply just before 2 a.m. and multiple callers reported that the flames were spreading quickly.

When fire crews arrived, due to the size of the buildings, their level of involvement in the fire and the building’s contents, the fire was swiftly upgraded to two-alarm, calling more crews into action.

Crews from West Side Fire District, Hood River Fire & EMS, Wy’East Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire, Parkdale Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, as well as Klickitat County, White Salmon and Bingen Fire responded to the scene to fight back the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but an investigator from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is responding to the scene to investigate.

A two-alarm fire at a building supply store called Hood River firefighters into action early on Dec. 22 (Tobi Rose Photography)

No injuries were reported.