PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a house on Porter Road, where a man claimed to have been shot, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

In his call, the man, a resident of the house, told deputies he was shot by a woman who was staying there, authorities said.

Responding deputies said they arrived to find the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital.

A search then began for the woman, but deputies say they could not find her or her vehicle on the property.

After the search expanded to a wider area, BCSO deputies said they found the woman and her vehicle and that the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

She was also taken to a nearby hospital.

No further information is being released, but BSCSO said there is no known risk to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.