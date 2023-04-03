Two Idaho men were killed in a plane crash near Hells Canyon on Sunday, April 3, 2023 (Courtesy: BCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men from Middleton, Idaho were killed Sunday morning when their plane crashed into a hillside near the Idaho-Oregon border, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the plane appeared distressed just before it crashed on a ridge near the Idaho Power complex around 10 a.m. Law enforcement and medical personnel rushed to the scene.

Investigators determined that 43-year-old Terry Richards was piloting the plane heading to Lewiston, Idaho from the Caldwell Executive Airport. Both Richards and his passenger, 24-year-old Caleb Tennant, died in the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the incident.