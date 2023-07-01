Trips to Discover named 25 of the 'most beautiful' sites for a domestic vacation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people have already ventured out to their Fourth of July destinations, but for the Oregonians who haven’t, a travel discovery platform says the state has two of the nation’s most beautiful landmarks.

“When you think about impressive landmarks, the Roman Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower and the Pyramids of Egypt may be some of the first that come to mind, but there are an array of spectacular landmarks that can be seen right in the U.S.,” Trips to Discover said.

Ahead of the holiday, the website named 25 sites that are highly-recommended for a domestic vacation. The list includes popular landmarks from coast to coast, including Oregon’s Haystack Rock and Crater Lake.

Locals know that Haystack Rock can be found in coastal town Cannon Beach. According to the National Park Service, the rock was formed 17 million years ago due to lava flow through the Columbia River drainage system.

It now stands tall at 235 feet and is the third-tallest intertidal structure in the world.

According to Trips to Discover, visitors might see animals such as starfish, hermit crabs, seabirds and whales in the distance when they visit the landmark.

Crater Lake, the second Oregon destination named by the travel platform, is the deepest lake in the U.S. — with a depth of 1,943 feet. Many people also believe the lake is the clearest and the bluest in the country.

It formed about 7,700 years ago as a result of Mount Mazama’s eruption.

Oregon’s only official national park is open year-round, offering hikes, wildflower displays, and even snow-shoeing in the colder months.

“It also happens to be a great place to dive with lots to explore in its crystal-clear shallows, including lava formations and underwater moss meadows. If you’d rather stay dry, hop aboard a Wizard Island boat cruise around the crater’s island instead,” Trips to Discover said.

The website named Seattle’s Space Needle, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and Salt Lake City’s Temple Square as other beautiful landmarks in the U.S.