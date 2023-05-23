A Portland restaurant and Hillsboro restaurant are among the best in the U.S. for burgers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Portland-area businesses can now say they serve some of the best hamburgers in the country after making Yelp’s top-100 list.

Yelp, a platform where customers rate the businesses they visit, published a list Tuesday of the top 100 burgers in America, just in time for National Burger Day on May 28.

To create the list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning “burgers.” It then ranked those businesses using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

While no Oregon restaurants or food carts broke into the top 20 on the list, Deschutes Brewery Public House in Portland ranked 29th and Mr. Bento Burger in Hillsboro ranked 42nd.

“We’re just so thrilled that our fans would help us make that list. We love what we do and we hope that that shows,” said Jill Ramseier, executive chef at the Deschutes Brewery Portland location.

Ramseier said Deschutes has had an unofficial slogan for years that says the beer brings people in, but the food makes them stay and come back.

Before becoming executive chef, Ramseier worked as the pastry chef for Deschutes Brewery Public House in Portland. To this day, she said the restaurant still bakes its hamburger buns, something she thinks helps set its burgers apart from others.

The restaurant is always looking at ways to make its recipes better and focuses on using the freshest ingredients possible. The buns are made daily, all the beef comes from Oregon and the toppings are always sliced fresh.

The pub burger is topped with beer-brined pickles and Ramseier said customers also love the restaurant’s elk burger.

“You have to make good food and you have to have great customer service and those are things that we really try to focus on,” Ramseier said.

Mr. Bento Burger did not return KOIN 6 News’ request for comment, but in reviews about the business on its Yelp page, customers said the burgers are unique and flavorful.

Some said they loved the aioli sauce on the burger and others said the burger’s seasoning is what they enjoyed the most. One person said burgers can be ordered over a bed of rice instead of on a bun.

Kim R. left a Yelp review on May 8 and said, “It’s really quite different from anywhere I’ve been… and very yummy. I’m generally partial to smash burgers, but really enjoyed these non-smashers.”

According to Yelp’s list, the top three burgers in America are at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Minetta Tavern in New York City, and Slutty Vegan in Atlanta.

Yelp spotted some trends among the top burger restaurants this year. They say Yelpers are loving barbecue sauce on their burgers and are fans of plant-based patties. When it comes to size, customers have been loving bigger burgers.

Asian fusion-style burgers have also been gaining popularity, including the sushi burger, a pork-filled Chinese bun burger, and Korean-Japanese “burger” sandwiches.