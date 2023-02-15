Two people were pulled from a burning house in Sandy, OR on Feb. 15, 2023 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters pulled two people from a house fire early Wednesday morning in Sandy.

According to Clackamas Fire, firefighters from Sandy and Clackamas responded to the reports of a burning house at 2:00 a.m. Sandy Police also responded and they say when they arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames — and there was still at least one person inside.

Fire crews went into rescue mode and managed to locate two people in the house, both with serious injuries. The victims were then hospitalized.

Battalion Chief Sam McCullough shared that he was thankful that the two fire departments were able to train together so they could work well in tandem.

“This outcome was only made possible through constant training and hard work by both fire departments who also take the time to train and drill together,” said McCullough.