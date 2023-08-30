PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fight at a downtown Salem bus stop ended with two teens getting shot, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person near Silverton Road and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, where they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot and a 15-year-old was found further down the road, also shot, authorities said.

Detectives said they determined that a fight had broken out involving several teens when the 15-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots, injuring the 16-year-old. A gun was later discovered in the area of the incident.

Both the teens were taken to a hospital and treated and the 15-year-old was subsequently detained on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and riot.

The 16-year-old is still under medical care, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available.