PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Both directions of U.S. Highway 30 are closed about 15 miles east of Astoria after a crash between a logging truck and a car, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that “there is no convenient detour so travelers should find an alternate route or expect long delays” while traveling the highway near milepost 77.

An estimation for re-opening the road has yet to be made, but ODOT says to “expect a lengthy closure.”

