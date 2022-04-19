PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. Marshals office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one of the men shot by an officer in Portland Monday is a fugitive out of Washington State.

According to a new press release from the agency, 23-year-old Roman Culver was wanted out of King County on firearms and robbery charges. According to the same release, Culver is a person of interest in a homicide and may also be connected to a recent drive-by shooting, assault and carjacking in Washington State.

The U.S. Marshals Office says when officers located him in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon, he was in a car with three other individuals, one man and two women. When officers tried to block the car from leaving a parking lot they say Culver rammed police vehicles.

According to the report, Culver accelerated toward one of the officers who fired one shot that hit Culver in the neck.

When the car came to a stop, U.S. Marshals officers detained all four people in the car and requested medical assistance for both Culver and the male passenger. As of Tuesday afternoon, Culver remained hospitalized.

Officers say when they searched the car, they recovered a handgun.

The other man, who suffered an injury to his ear, was not identified in the press release from the U.S. Marshals. It did say he was turned over to the Portland Police Bureau.

Other than mentioning the two women in the car had been detained, the press release from the U.S. Marshals office provided no new information on who they were or what happened to them following the shooting.