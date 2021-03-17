Unemployment recipients frustrated with OED’s lack of communication

Many left wondering whether or not to file new claim moving forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Frustration continues to grow with the Oregon Employment Department from those who are unsure of filing procedures.

Many people are nearing the one year mark on their unemployment benefits. OED does not have a clear answer for those asking whether or not to file a new claim for the proceeding year.

Sarah Koehl was laid off exactly one year ago from Powell’s after a 26-year tenure. And because she has been receiving jobless benefits for a year, her normal claim just expired. Though she has benefits left through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Program, she cannot get guidance from OED on whether to file a new claim or keep filing under the emergency program — or both.

“There are literally hundreds of other people in the same boat as me, I just really hope we can figure out a way to get the information out so that people aren’t as frustrated,” Koehl told KOIN 6. “I mean, families are waiting for money, they’re paying their mortgages, their rent, it’s really a crisis.”

We received limited information from OED because it said everyone has a different situation.

–If you have benefits left on your claim, keep filing weekly.

–If you have been filing weekly and are having trouble, fill out the contact us form online so there is a record that the agency could help back date your claim if necessary

OED officials also told us there is some guidance on the agency’s website, however, they were still waiting for more information from the U.S. Department of Labor.