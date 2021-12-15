Unions claim Fred Meyer, QFC use illegal replacement workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Negotiations are still underway between Fred Meyer and QFC as a union representing some workers alleged the chain supermarket stores were recruiting and possibly hiring temporary replacement workers in the event of a strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 said in a press release the strike, which they announced will start at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, is the result of “Fred Meyer and QFC are recruiting and possibly hiring temporary replacement workers to work during a ULP strike which UFCW, Local 555 has formally announced to these employers.”

A Fred Meyer spokesperson told KOIN 6 the company is following all labor laws and legal requirements.

Over the weekend, union workers voted to authorize a strike amid the ongoing negotiations.

Earlier this week, labor union leaders told KOIN 6 News they are negotiating for better healthcare, worker safety, and wages.

“Fred Meyer has refused to give us the legally required information and process the grievances resolving around this issue negotiations. So, it’s left workers with really no other choice but to take action,” Miles Eshaia of UFCW Local 555 said.

However, Fred Meyer spokesperson Jeffrey Temple said “our company continues to follow every labor law and a legal requirement. We have not refused any information that is required to proceed.”

While the average Fred Meyer hourly rate is $17.29, Temple said they have offered wage increases and hope to come to an agreement to avoid a strike this week.

The strike does not include all employees but the departments that have authorized a strike include the grocery, meat and check out departments.

Fred Meyer and QFC are owned by the Kroger Company, which owns a number of other supermarket chains around the country.