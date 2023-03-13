PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon announced John Karl Scholz will take over as the university’s president this coming summer.

Scholz, an economist, professor and current provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will be the university’s 19th president.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Karl Scholz to Oregon. He is a visionary leader with a deep passion for public higher education,” said Ginevra Ralph, UO Board of Trustees Chair. “He is deeply committed to the success of students, to the university’s research and liberal arts roots, and its focus on creating societal impact. Incoming President Scholz possesses all the qualities necessary to take the University of Oregon into its next ambitious era.”

Come July 1, Scholz will take the position over from Patrick Phillips who has served as interim president since August. Phillips was appointed to the position just days after former UO President Michael Schill revealed he was leaving the Ducks and heading to Northwestern University in Illinois.

Scholz was named the new president following a unanimous vote on Monday by the UO Board of Trustees.