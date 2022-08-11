The interim president is expected to start before the academic year begins.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — University of Oregon President Michael Schill is leaving the school to become president at Northwestern University in Illinois.

UO made the announcement Thursday, saying the farewell comes with “mixed emotions of pride and sadness.”

Under Schill’s leadership the past seven years, UO says Schill has pushed the school toward success. The university noted the growing number of staff and students, along with the four-year graduation rate improving by 10%.

“President Schill leaves a lasting legacy of excellence at the University of Oregon. The board thanks him for his transformational leadership and looks forward to all he will accomplish at Northwestern,” said Ginevra Ralph, chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon.

The interim president is expected to start before the academic year begins. Trustees will discuss the search for a permanent president during a board meeting set in mid-September.