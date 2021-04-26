University of Oregon sues ex-cop over Latino bicyclist stop

This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Fle)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon has filed a federal lawsuit against a former campus police officer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit accuses him of lying in police reports and withholding key evidence in an alleged malicious prosecution of a Latino bicyclist he stopped at gunpoint in 2018.

The university fired officer Troy Phillips in 2019 for dishonesty. Phillips couldn’t immediately be reached by the newspaper for comment.

The lawsuit accuses Phillips of unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution and fabricating evidence and says Phillips should pay damages owed to Eliborio Rodrigues’ estate.