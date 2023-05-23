Oregon Health Authority warned that direct contact with the water may cause illness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians eager to hit the water this week should avoid Nye Beach in Lincoln County after the Oregon Health Authority warned that direct contact with the water may cause illness.

OHA issued a public health advisory Tuesday that “unsafe levels of fecal bacteria” were found at the beach, which may also impact water in nearby creeks and water runoff flowing into the ocean.

The source of the bacteria is unclear, but according to health officials, unsafe levels can come from stormwater runoff, overflowed sewers, failed septic systems or animal waste. Officials say it’s best to avoid discolored water at all times.

Contact with fecal bacteria can cause a host of symptoms including – but not limited to – diarrhea, stomach cramps, rashes and upper respiratory infections. OHA says those with compromised or weakened immune systems, including children and the elderly, are especially vulnerable.

The advisory does not apply to dry recreational beach activities such as picnicking, walking or flying kites.

According to OHA, the advisory will lift once bacteria tests return to a safe level.

The Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website provides up-to-date information on beach advisories.

Health officials say it’s best to avoid swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm, regardless of whether an advisory is in effect.