This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Fle)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a unanimous decision, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees appointed an interim president following Michael Schill’s departure.

On Tuesday, the university tweeted Patrick Phillips, current provost and senior vice president, was appointed to the role.

“The university is very fortunate to have such a strong, visionary leader who can maintain the upward trajectory of this institution. We are grateful to Patrick for agreeing to serve in this critical role as we begin the process of selecting the university’s next president,” said Ginevra Ralph, the board of trustees chair.

Patrick Phillips was appointed to serve as the University of Oregon’s interim president (Courtesy: UO).

Last week, UO announced Schill was leaving the school to become president at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Phillips will start his new position on Aug. 18. Trustees will discuss the search for a permanent president during a board meeting set in mid-September.

Meanwhile, Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Janet Woodruff-Borden will temporarily serve as provost and senior vice president.