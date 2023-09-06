This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Fle)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Oregon colleges and universities were highlighted on Forbes’ “America’s Top College List for 2023.”

The University of Oregon, as well as Oregon State University, were featured at the top of the local list.

According to Forbes, Oregon was ranked as the 133rd best school in the country while Oregon State was listed at 136.

The publication ranks colleges nationwide based on return on investment, average student debt levels and outcomes for their graduates. Schools also ranked highly on the list if students return to campus after their first year, graduate on time and secure high salaries jobs after graduation. A breakdown of the methods that Forbes used can be found here.

Other Oregon schools that made the list were:

181st – University of Portland

292th – Willamette University

326th – Reed College.

333rd – Linfield University

335th – Oregon Institute of Technology

442nd – Lewis and Clark College

446th – Portland State University

The University of Washington was the highest-rated school in the northwest, coming in at 26th. Washington State nabbed the 110th spot on the list.

The complete list can be viewed here.