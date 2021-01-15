Ursula K. Le Guin honored with US postage stamp

Author Ursula K. Le Guin, who lived in Portland, was honored with a US postage stamp, January 15, 2021 (USPS)

Award-winning writer Ursula K. Le Guin lived in Portland until her death in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who lived in Portland until her death, has been honored with her own US postage stamp.

The US Postal Service announced their new commemorative stamps on Friday. In honoring her, the USPS chose a background with a scene from her landmark 1969 novel “The Left Hand of Darkness.”

She “expanded the scope of literature through novels and short stories that increased critical and popular appreciation of science fiction and fantasy,” the US Postal Service said.

Le Guin won an honorary National Book Award in 2014 and warned in her acceptance speech against letting profit define what is considered good literature.

Despite being a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1997 — a rare achievement for a science fiction-fantasy writer — she often criticized the “commercial machinery of bestsellerdom and prizedom.”

Her best-known works, the Earthsea books, have sold in the millions worldwide and have been translated into 16 languages.

Le Guin died at her Portland home almost exactly 3 years ago — January 23, 2018. She was 88.

Joining her in the 2021 class of commemorative postage stamps are baseball Hall-of-Famer Yogi Berra and artist Emilio Sanchez. Other stamps commemorate sun science and tap dance.