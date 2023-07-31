PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is in Portland to talk about funding to tackle the risk of wildfires, climate initiatives and rural investments.

Vilsack will be joined by Sen. Ron Wyden and Oregon Representatives Andrea Salinas and Suzanne Bonamici at the World Forestry Center near Washington Park in Portland Monday morning.

The agriculture secretary’s announcements are part of the Biden administration’s infrastructure programs, Investing in America.

The officials will answer press questions at the end of the scheduled announcements.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.