Vaccine eligibility expanded to Oregonians 70-plus Monday

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians 70 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

“We’re working non-stop to distribute the vaccine to all Oregon seniors, but nationwide shortages mean this will take time,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a Tweet Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority officials told KOIN 6 News that one shipment of 67,000 Moderna vaccine doses didn’t arrive because of storms in other parts of the country.

The CDC has not yet provided a timeline for when those missing doses will finally arrive, officials said.

Oregon is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan. Childcare providers and teachers were the first to be eligible under this phase. People 70 and older are part of Group 4. Group 5, which includes people 65 and older will be eligible starting March 5.

Oregon vaccine supply is limited, which means it may take until April to everyone in vaccine groups 1-5, Oregon health officials said.

For Oregon, check your eligibility here, and for Washington, check here. Call 211 if you have more questions. You can also contact your doctor – however, hospitals have asked not to call them about vaccine eligibility.