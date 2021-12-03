Vancouver woman dies in Mount Hood National Forest

Christyne Meier, 34, died in the Mount Hood National Forest in Hood River County on November 28, 2021 (Photo released by Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, December 3, 2021)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Vancouver woman died November 28 in the Mount Hood National Forest, and now the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who knew her.

The body of Christyne Meier was found in the national forest within Hood River County, authorities said. However they did not say when she was found, how she died or how they know she died on November 28.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told KOIN 6 News “there are a lot of unanswered questions” at this time.

Investigators want to talk with anyone who knew her or was in contact with her before that date.

The Hood River County Tip Line is 541.387.7077.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.