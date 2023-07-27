The owner cites rising costs as the reason for closing down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland café that offers plant-based cuisine will have its final day of business this week.

Wild Thing, located on 1483 NE Alberta St., announced the forthcoming closure on social media earlier this week. The restaurant thanked patrons and the Alberta neighborhood for their support since the business’s opening in 2021.

“We have loved this space and sharing our veggie-forward foods with the community,” Wild Thing said in a statement. “We hope you can join us for one last bowl, smoothie, or snack before we go.”

According to café owner Kelsey Glasser, who also owns Arden wine bar and restaurant in the Pearl District, the decision was largely influenced by the rising costs of organic ingredients and providing a varied menu.

The owner added that paying staff members more than minimum wage was a priority of hers, but other business expenses would make this more difficult.

“We really tried to make it work, but just ultimately couldn’t make ends meet at the level we wanted to accomplish,” Glasser said. “All these [factors] just did not prove doable while also turning a profit, which unfortunately we also needed in order to survive.”

Wild Thing’s final day of operation is scheduled for Friday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Then, customers will have one last chance to order the café’s plant-based bowls, salads, smoothies, canned wines and other snacks.

Arden, which accepts reservations through OpenTable, is still open for dinner and wine pairings.