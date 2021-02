PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle hit a gas main is St. Helens, leading officials to tell some residents in the area to shelter in place for a while before it was capped around 7:35 p.m.

NW Natural crews remained at the scene along Highway 30 near milepost 29. The shelter in place was lifted.

No further information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story as it develops.